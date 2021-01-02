It seems you are either blocking or disabling Javascript on your browser, and we totally get that. However this endpoint uses Angular, so the front end is in full JavaScript and won't work without it.

There might be numerous reasons you refuse to use JavaScript. If it just has to do with security (or lack thereof) of JavaScript-based web applications, then depending on your threat menace you might want to go through the code running on the node you are trying to access, and look for security audits.

There are other non JS-based unofficial clients to access PeerTube. You can find a list maintained by the PeerTube project in the thid-party applications section. You can also develop your own as our code is open source and libre software under the GNU AGPLv3.0 and documented on docs.joinpeertube.org.